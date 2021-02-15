Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Gap Up to $91.00

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.00, but opened at $95.00. Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at $90.80, with a volume of 226,878 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £955.96 million and a P/E ratio of 7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.21%.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £5,642 ($7,371.31). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £360,000 ($470,342.30). In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,103,065 shares of company stock worth $289,988,110.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

