Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Update

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 677,700 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the January 14th total of 1,309,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,777.0 days.

Skylark stock remained flat at $$16.14 during trading hours on Monday. Skylark has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70.

About Skylark

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company operates Western, Chinese, Japanese, Sushi, and Italian restaurants primarily under the Gusto, Bamiyan, JonathanÂ´s, Syabuyo, Yumean, Steak Gusto, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, S Gusto, Totoyamichi, chawan, miwami, Tonkaratei, Katsukyu, Karayoshi, Bamiyan Ken, MUSASHI NO MORI COFFEE, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi, and FLO PRESTIGE brand names.

