Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

ZZZ stock opened at C$27.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.83. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$7.75 and a 1 year high of C$28.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZZZ. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

