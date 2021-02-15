SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,050,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the January 14th total of 13,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 836.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after buying an additional 5,050,308 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,648,000 after buying an additional 4,638,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 396.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after buying an additional 2,299,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,758,000 after buying an additional 2,169,382 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $14.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. SLM has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

