Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Short Interest Down 43.4% in January

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the January 14th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Sogou stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,231. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. Sogou has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). Sogou had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Sogou will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 3rd quarter worth $1,022,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 3rd quarter worth $19,809,000.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

