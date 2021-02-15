Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post $33.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.84 million to $34.11 million. Solar Capital reported sales of $37.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year sales of $123.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.22 million to $124.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $161.34 million, with estimates ranging from $159.70 million to $162.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solar Capital.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 337,650 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Solar Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Solar Capital by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,476. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $797.45 million, a P/E ratio of -157.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

