Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Up 44.0% in January

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the January 14th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLSSF shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Solaris Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS SLSSF opened at $4.75 on Monday. Solaris Resources has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.96.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

