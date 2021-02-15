S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,568 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 4.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $145,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

NYSE SPGI opened at $339.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

