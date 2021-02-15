Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

DALXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS DALXF traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.29. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

