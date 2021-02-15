Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Spire stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $659,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Spire by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Spire by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Spire by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

