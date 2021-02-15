Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) & KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Financial Contrast

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spirit Airlines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 3 8 4 1 2.19 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus price target of $25.81, indicating a potential downside of 15.34%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -8.34% -20.56% -6.21% KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit Airlines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.78 $335.26 million $5.09 5.99 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.05 $501.76 million N/A N/A

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

