Spok (SPOK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $12.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.11 million, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 0.29. Spok has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Also, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $25,454.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,401.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $154,164. Company insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

