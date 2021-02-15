SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 419.50 ($5.48).

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 298.80 ($3.90) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 687 ($8.98). The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 327.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 267.88.

In other news, insider Mike Clasper acquired 31,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £100,130 ($130,820.49). Over the last three months, insiders bought 31,075 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,125.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

