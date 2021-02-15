St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

