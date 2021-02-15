StableUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.21 or 0.00980552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054048 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.99 or 0.05180649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025212 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018294 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00036188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

