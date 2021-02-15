Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAGKF shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

SAGKF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 3,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Stagecoach Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

