Stamps.com (STMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Stamps.com to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $276.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $325.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.80.

In related news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $654,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,790 shares of company stock worth $13,165,276. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

