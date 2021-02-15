Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) Short Interest Down 44.5% in January

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the January 14th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,595,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $932,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $11,327,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,072,000.

Starboard Value Acquisition stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. Starboard Value Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

Starboard Value Acquisition Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

