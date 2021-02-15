STASIS EURO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $261,383.00 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $58.49 million and approximately $261,383.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00068667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $461.10 or 0.00955314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00051441 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.22 or 0.05179997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018420 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00036337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

STASIS EURO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

