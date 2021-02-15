State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Masco were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco stock opened at $54.95 on Monday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

