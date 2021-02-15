State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE:BRO opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

