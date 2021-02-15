State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 622 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 47,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $109.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $110.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

