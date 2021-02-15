State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

LNT opened at $48.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

