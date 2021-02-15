State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after buying an additional 29,721 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 521,074 shares of company stock worth $49,529,320. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CDAY opened at $97.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.