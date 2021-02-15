State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $16.96 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $16,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

In other news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG opened at $63.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

