State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 125,843 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125,843 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Open Text were worth $17,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Open Text by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,291,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,561,000 after acquiring an additional 277,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,874 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Open Text by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,249,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 662,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Open Text by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $47.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

