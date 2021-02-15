State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 22,850 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,850 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.40% of frontdoor worth $17,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

FTDR stock opened at $58.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

