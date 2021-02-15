SteepCoin (STEEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $86,426.73

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 51.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $86,426.73 and $6.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.90 or 0.00967944 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

