Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SVRGF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVRGF opened at $6.76 on Friday. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

