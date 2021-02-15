Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPPGF opened at $3.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. Stock Spirits Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

