Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised Storebrand ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Storebrand ASA stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Storebrand ASA has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Guaranteed Pension, Insurance, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

