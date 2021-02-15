Streamr Trading 45.6% Higher Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 45.6% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $89.77 million and $9.21 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00068226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.72 or 0.00950334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052033 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.40 or 0.05195739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018480 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00035491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,810,058 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.