Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Stride were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth $464,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Stride by 285.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 207.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 125,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $28.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

