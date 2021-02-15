Strs Ohio Sells 2,821 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 96.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

