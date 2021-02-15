Strs Ohio Takes $28,000 Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HGV opened at $35.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

