Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,438,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 147,661 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $352,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $2,296,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

SYK opened at $248.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $248.69. The firm has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

