Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 18,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 33,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of AWK opened at $161.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.66. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

