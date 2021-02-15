Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,894 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $93.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

