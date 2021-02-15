Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 580 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

Dollar General stock opened at $198.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.