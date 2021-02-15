Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 884 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 6.5% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 407.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.03 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

