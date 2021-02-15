Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $231.65 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,079 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $231,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $586.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $516.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.95. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $597.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.