Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $320.27 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,239,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212,062 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $320,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $311,094.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,509 shares of company stock worth $5,663,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of PGR opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.29.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

