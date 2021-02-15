Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 131,313 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 808,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,313 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $265,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI opened at $339.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.79 and its 200 day moving average is $339.20. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.