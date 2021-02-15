Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $213.90. The stock had a trading volume of 172,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,427. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

