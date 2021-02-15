Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 194 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 237.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after buying an additional 764,076 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.6% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after buying an additional 580,158 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after buying an additional 435,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.12. The company had a trading volume of 252,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.05 and a 200 day moving average of $127.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

