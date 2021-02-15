Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,041,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,729,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,779,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 180,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 70,368 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,779,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,186. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $49.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71.

