Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,929,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395,107 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for 3.9% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $574,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,695,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,087,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,277,000 after purchasing an additional 453,110 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 427,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at about $15,247,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $48.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.433 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

