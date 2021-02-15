Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.45.

NYSE:SLF opened at $48.81 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,261,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,764,000 after buying an additional 80,362 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,167 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,695,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,428,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,981,000 after acquiring an additional 35,768 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

