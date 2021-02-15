SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the January 14th total of 41,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,155. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

