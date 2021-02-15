Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.73. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have commented on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

In related news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,024,268.70. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,529.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

